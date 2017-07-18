Samsung will mine scrapped Note 7s for parts and rare metals

It will now collect those devices' camera modules, chips and displays for use as replacement parts on phones sent in for repair. The company will also recover cobalt, copper, silver and gold from the phones that it can either sell or use in the production of its other phones. It plans to team up with both domestic and foreign companies for the recycling initiative, though it didn't name any of them in its announcement. Samsung won't recover the $5.4 billion in profit it lost due to the Note 7's failure by salvaging parts and metals. But by doing this, it's staying true to the promise it made back in March to recycle the devices in an environmentally-friendly manner.