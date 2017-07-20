Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: USA Today Sports / Reuters
save
Save
share

Starting August 5th, all MLS games will have video review

A fifth referee in the booth will join the officiating crew.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
83 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
USA Today Sports / Reuters

After a few years of planning and testing, Major League Soccer is ready to roll out video review in all of its games. For each game, including the playoffs and MLS cup, there will be a fifth referee on the crew with access to all available broadcast replays. That person's job is to alert the head referee to "clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents" in four specific situations: Goals, penalty kicks, red cards and mistaken identity. Embarrassing referee gaffes have hit some high profile games over the years, and everyone hopes that video review will help, which is why the MLS and FIFA are expanding its usage.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file