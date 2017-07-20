Here's the 'Words With Friends' TV show you didn't ask for

The companies haven't estimated when the show would premiere and on what channel, although MGM brought Shazam to TV through Fox just this past May.

It's easy to be cynical about these plans. Words With Friends might be popular, but the buzz surrounding it definitely isn't as big as in its 2009-2010 heyday. You're a little late to the party, Zynga. There's also the question of how many people will really want to watch what amounts to Scrabble with a slight twist. Is it really going to make for riveting TV programming? Still, Beat Shazam has fared decently in TV ratings, a Candy Crush game show just premiered on CBS and the Angry Birds movie performed well enough to justify a sequel. A WWF game show at least stands a chance of success -- it's just unlikely to take the world by storm.