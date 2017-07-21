Razer is reportedly working on a phone just for gamers

Bloomberg's sources say that Razer aims to make initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong this coming October, with a valuation between $3 and $5 billion. This could help the hardware company develop its own phone. Razer's been quietly expanding its foothold in the gaming market beyond hardware, as well. The company also has its own eSports platform as well as its own virtual currency system, zVault. The company also owns Android-based gaming console Ouya, which could also play a part in a new mobile device.

Whether Razer's rumored new "gamer phone" will be based on Nexbit's Robin or turn out to be a whole new animal is anyone's guess. We've reached out to Razer for more details and will update this post when we hear back.