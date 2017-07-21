Snap Spectacles hit retail in posh UK department store

First noticed by Twitter user Blaire Bender and reported at TechCrunch, the bright yellow pop-up cart looks to have all three colors — teal, coral and black — of the camera-toting Spectacles on hand for shoppers to check out.

There's nothing innovative about the retail stand, but that's just the point. If Snapchat wants to make Spectacles ubiquitous, it's going to need to get them to the everyday rank and file, many of whom might not know about the product, or might not think to head to Amazon to find it. While $129.00 isn't exactly an impulse buy price-point for most of us, it's a good assumption that those walking through Harrods can afford it without much thought.