Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images
save
Save
share

PlayStation Vue's $10 sports add-on includes NFL RedZone

Just don't expect live sports from all the extra channels.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
152 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Elsa/Getty Images

You already get a healthy dose of sports with a PlayStation Vue subscription, but what if you need more? Sony is happy to help. It just launched a $10 per month Sports Pack that adds 13 channels, including season-specific and regional networks. It's particularly big for football fans: you'll get the game day-focused NFL RedZone and (for college games) ESPN Goal Line. ESPN Bases Loaded provides a college baseball fix during the NCAA championship, ESPN Classic offers on-demand sports and Outside TV caters to the adventurous crowd.

As for the regionals? The Longhorn Network is part of the bundle for University of Texas fans, while NBCUniversal's share of the bundle includes seven regional stations. NESN National is included, too. You won't get live, front-to-back coverage of individual games with most of the 13 channels, but this could be what you're looking for if the channels in your main bundle don't provide as comprehensive a view of sports as you'd like.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file