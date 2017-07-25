PlayStation Vue's $10 sports add-on includes NFL RedZone

As for the regionals? The Longhorn Network is part of the bundle for University of Texas fans, while NBCUniversal's share of the bundle includes seven regional stations. NESN National is included, too. You won't get live, front-to-back coverage of individual games with most of the 13 channels, but this could be what you're looking for if the channels in your main bundle don't provide as comprehensive a view of sports as you'd like.