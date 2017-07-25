The Morning After: Tuesday, July 25th 2017

Heroes never die.Microsoft Paint isn't dead, it's just sleeping

Yesterday Microsoft's venerable art program popped up on the list of "deprecated features" in Windows 10's next update, and the world exploded. According to Microsoft, it isn't killing Paint (yet) in favor of the new-school Paint 3D, it's just moving the old app to a farm in the country where it can run free its Store.

First step: Send in a sample.Lose It app introduces DNA-based weight-loss plan

The embodyDNA weight-loss plan starts off with a cheek swab and $190 DNA test. Once that's done, users can open up their Lose It app for personalized recommendations (avoid bacon/sugar/everything else that tastes great) based on the results. It isn't the first weight-loss system with a genetics tie-in, but working through an app that already tracks your food intake adds a unique spin.

Truly the gift that keeps on giving.Nikon celebrates its 100th anniversary with a new DSLR

Nikon President Kazuo Ushida says his company "will be reborn as a solution company providing superior technologies and ideas, holding 'light' as our core philosophy." The first example of that appears to be its upcoming D850 camera, which will replace the 34.3MP full-frame D810 DSLR (above).

Like an iPod shuffle, but for SpotifyMighty offline Spotify player review

While many users have gone from downloaded MP3 collections to cloud music services, it usually means being tied to your phone for music. The $86 Mighty player brings back the iPod Shuffle's simplified setup, by syncing Spotify playlists for offline listening on a device with no screen or other apps. According to Billy Steele, "it's a solid concept that needs a little fine-tuning."

Everything from a backpack to an electric kettle.Back to School 2017: The best accessories for your dorm

We'd be remiss if we didn't also include some more-domestic items in our back-to-school guide -- stuff intended for a home but compact enough to fit comfortably into a cramped dorm room.

What's going on with Bungie's next game.A 'Destiny 2' beta co-opinion

This weekend Timothy Seppala and Jessica Conditt spent some quality time in the world of Destiny 2, then had this conversation about their experiences. So, are they ready to pick up the mantle of Guardian once again? While the game has a few more months of baking to do before it launches, Jessica's still intrigued by those "moments of almost-accidental teamwork when the digital stars align and transform a haphazard group of video-game fans into a real crew capable of getting shit done."

Not-so-subtle.'The Emoji Movie' confirms it's the nightmare we all feared

Maybe don't use a classic novel about a terrifying dystopia to market your horrible movie.

Watching it at home just won't be the same'Dunkirk' demands to be experienced in a theater

Dunkirk is the cinematic mic drop by Christopher Nolan -- 106 minutes of sound, fury and, if you're lucky, glorious 70mm IMAX film. It's a movie that uses all of the latest technology to not only show you the relentless horror of war but also make you feel as if you're right there alongside the steadfast British soldiers. And it's the best argument yet for why movies should be experienced on massive screens, with sound systems that would get you evicted.

