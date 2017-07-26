Apple ordered to pay university a tiny $506 million patent fine

The damages initially imposed on Apple by a jury totaled $234 million, but US District Judge William Conley added $272 million after Apple continued to infringe the patent until it expired in December 2016. The huge sum will barely make a dent in Apple's finances, but the company is said to be appealing the ruling. It's not the first time WARF has proven to be a thorn in the industry's side, either. The foundation filed a case against Intel in 2008 for using the same patent, and not long after making the original infringement claim it filed another lawsuit against Apple over the company's A9 CPUs.