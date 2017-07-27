Gucci's latest fashion is a retro sci-fi mashup

Chanel had its own spin on tech recently, with robot fashion models in a faux data center and a smoke-spewing rocket ship at Paris Fashion Week. However, Gucci designer Alessandro Michele was apparently going for both futuristic and vintage, so the wild colors are married with mixed patterns, embroidery and metallic accents. The video and Instagram shots were filmed by fashion photographer and director Glen Luchford on what we imagine were some very weird and expensive sets. If you've got the budget (this ain't ready-to-wear), the styles should be coming soon to a Gucci shop near you.