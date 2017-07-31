Unlock VR mode in 'Alien: Isolation,' if you dare

Although Alien: Isolation came with a hidden Rift DK2 mode, it wasn't previously compatible with the consumer version of the headset. And, despite releasing a bunch of DLC, it seems Sega never felt there was enough demand to release a VR update. That hasn't stopped the game's fans from taking the DIY approach with the mod -- hurrying it out it as an alpha so others can get their hands on it immediately.

Alas, the experience isn't without its hitches. The VR mod is designed for seated play only and works with an Xbox controller or keyboard and mouse. There are also no snap-turns -- which could make for a queazy ride -- and scaling issues mean that interactive objects can be hard to focus on. Fortunately, these are known bugs that the mod's creator /u/Nibre is working on fixing. Additional features are also in the pipeline (including Vive support). It is an alpha after all, so it's best to jump in and test it for yourself. That is, if you have the guts (and the stomach) for it.