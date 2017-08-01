Request a Lyft inside the Amtrak app when your train arrives

This is the most recent brand partnership for Lyft, which just launched its Minnie Vans for guest transport throughout Disney World. The company also recently joined forces with Taco Bell. These brand partnerships are smart moves, building on increasing momentum that has pushed the company past the one million rides per day mark and nudged its growth beyond that of Uber's.

Access to Lyft via Amtrak's app is available starting today. First-timers can use code AMTRAKLYFT for $5 off of their first four rides.