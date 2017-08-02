LG's next OLED phone is just as big, but not flexible

This time around, its OLED screen could slide into the V-series as a replacement for the dual-screen gimmick -- if you're looking for that then a Q8 is the phone for you. We're expecting to see the V30 at a product unveiling on the 31st, and rumors had already indicated that it would look like a "larger, curvier G6." LG isn't even trying to hide the link, mentioning that this device upper and lower bezels that are reduced 20 and 50 percent, respectively, from the V20.

The plastic OLED screen of this likely-V30 with a 1,440 x 2,880 resolution display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and including tech that LG says will eliminate the risk of burn-in and reduce the impact on battery life. It also has curved edges, which should compare nicely to the anticipated Galaxy Note 8, not to mention another rumored OLED smartphone. The company just invested billions in expanding a few OLED production lines, so whatever this phone turns out to be, we're sure it won't be the last one.