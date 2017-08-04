Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Yanagiya
A Japanese cosmetics company found its perfect pitch man: Guile

Who else would you trust to endorse hair gel that can take a beating?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
17m ago in Internet
58 Shares
Yanagiya

The trend of video game characters hawking real-life products doesn't seem to be slowing, but this time it's a classic character capitalizing on the right opportunity. Guile's unmoving 'do makes him the perfect imaginary person to endorse J-Gel, which is made by a cosmetics company that Kotaku says has been in the business since 1615. Even in defeat the Street Fighter character's hair hardly moves, which makes us wonder why this tie-in didn't happen sooner? (Although, if Capcom is ready to license, someone has a few ideas for what comes next.)

Oddly, while this comes after a pair of branding opportunities shoehorned into the Final Fantasy universe (Nissin Cup Noodles and Nissan vehicles), this isn't even the first Street Fighter tie-in this year. In Japan Toyota advertised its small C-HR crossover with a series of ads sliding it into older versions of the games.

