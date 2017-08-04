A Japanese cosmetics company found its perfect pitch man: Guile

The trend of video game characters hawking real-life products doesn't seem to be slowing, but this time it's a classic character capitalizing on the right opportunity. Guile's unmoving 'do makes him the perfect imaginary person to endorse J-Gel, which is made by a cosmetics company that Kotaku says has been in the business since 1615. Even in defeat the Street Fighter character's hair hardly moves, which makes us wonder why this tie-in didn't happen sooner? (Although, if Capcom is ready to license, someone has a few ideas for what comes next.)