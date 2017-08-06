Find 'Rick and Morty' rants with a quote search engine

Rick and Morty is chock-full of quotable moments, so it would only make sense that someone would eventually find a way search every single word, wouldn't it? Sure enough, it's here. The creators of the Simpsons and Futurama search tools (Paul Kehrer, Sean Schulte and Allie Young) have trotted out Master of All Science, a web engine that lets you find any Rick and Morty line and create a meme or animated GIF to match. If you want to share the existential despair of a butter robot or understand why the entire series revolves around Mulan, you just have to punch in the right keywords.
As before, the team's system revolves around tying closed caption text to hundreds of thousands of frames plucked from the show. In a sense, the Rick and Morty engine is the culmination of the developers' work so far: it's proof that their technology can search virtually any show where it was originally very Simpsons-specific. It's even relatively quick to update (it has the latest shows as of this article). It can't search for objects, alas, but it's easy to imagine imagine TV networks using this engine to index their shows and let fans share their favorite moments.