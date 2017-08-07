Faraday Future leases new California plant amidst financial uncertainty

Considering Faraday's close ties to troubled Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco and its own financial woes, we're not entirely sure if the EV maker has the money to see this development through. COO/CFO Stefan Krause addressed the uncertainty and skepticism around Faraday's future (ha) in a statement about the new plant, saying "We know there is a lot of work and risks ahead, but this event represents a major step forward for the company."

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Faraday recently secured a $14 million loan that helps cover the cost of this lease. As for the relationship with LeEco, which the two companies previously described as a "strategic partnership," Krause is downplaying Faraday's reliance on the failing Chinese corporation. He told CNET, "Technically, there is no legal relationship with LeEco... They are a supplier and if we would lose them as a supplier there are many suppliers."

That contradicts what was previously reported. LeEco's founder and then-CEO was Faraday's largest investor, and sources within both organizations reportedly saw the car maker's employees working at LeEco's offices. Things may have changed since the Chinese company started to implode. Meanwhile, Faraday says it is continuing to prepare its new site, and that "significant movement" will begin in early 2018, after the current tenants move out in late November.