Google no longer forces its search on Android users in Russia

Back in April the Russian government ruled that Android phones in the region would have to allow Yandex -- essentially Russia's version of Google -- as a default search provider. Now that's playing out in real time. With the latest version of Chrome (v.60 if you're keeping track at home), Russians are asked to pick their default search engine when the browser launches, according to Yandex. "This is a huge milestone for Russian users and something we have been working toward for a long time," it wrote in a blog post. Now that this is settled, Yandex can get back to evaluating its relationship with Uber.