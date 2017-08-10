Moto’s chunky gamepad arrives August 25th

The gamepad has dual control sticks, a D-pad, four physical action buttons and shoulder buttons. It also packs a 1035mAh battery that the company claims can give your phone up to eight hours of additional charge. Because it connects directly to the phone and not through Bluetooth, users shouldn't experience any gaming lag and it's compatible with the Moto Z line of phones including the Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play. However, at approximately nine inches wide and an inch deep, it's a little on the bulky side.

Motorola also just recently launched its $300 360-degree camera mod and is working on an Alexa mod. Other planned attachments include a battery extender, a charging adapter for mods and a wireless charging back.

The gamepad is available for preorder through Verizon now.