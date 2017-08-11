'GLOW' is body slamming its way to Netflix for a second season

That's all the info available, thus far. No word yet on returning cast members, a release date, or even when production begins. But, seeing as Netflix isn't afraid to give its properties the chop, fans will be pleased to know that GLOW has performed well enough to survive. It probably helped that the show comes from the creative team behind Orange is the New Black. The crescendo of critical acclaim that greeted it -- including praise for its period detail and sharp writing -- can't have hurt either. Inspired by the real-life wrestling league, GLOW follows the lives of a group of women who join its ranks during the mid-'80S.