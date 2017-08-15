Now Alexa can do your bidding through Ultimate Ears' speakers

While it's great that you now have a portable choice if you want Amazon's voice assistant in your life, take note that it does have limitations on Ultimate Ears' devices. You can only access Alexa through the company app's "Just Tap and Ask" feature that's exclusively available on Android. There's more: the app and firmware updates that come with Alexa won't be available for Pixel and OnePlus phones, as well as for the Huawei Mate 9 due to "known experience reasons." You might not also get all of Alexa's features on Ultimate Ears' devices.

In other words, the voice assistant's addition is a welcome plus if you already have the speakers and have access to a compatible Android device. However, you may want to weigh your options before getting one if you're in the market for an Alexa-enabled gadget and couldn't care less about portability.