Target's Prime Pantry competitor expands to Denver and Dallas

This service, which is an Amazon Prime Pantry competitor, allows you to visit Target Restock and choose from over 15,000 essential items. You can add up to 45 lbs of merchandise to your order (roughly the size of a shopping cart, according to Target). If you order by 2:00 PM local time, Monday through Friday, your items will be delivered to you the next day for $4.99 (including Saturday delivery).

Initially, Restock was a test program confined to the Minneapolis area only, and it only was open to Target REDcard members. It's now open to anyone who lives within the metro areas that Restock is offered. Additionally, Target has expanded the items available to include such essentials as baby food and school supplies.

Target's Restock service is $1 less than Amazon's Prime Pantry, and the items will arrive more quickly. It remains to be seen whether this will attract Amazon loyalists back to the brick-and-mortar retail giant, but this seems like a great new feature to keep Target competitive.