Uber agrees to 20 years of user privacy audits in FTC settlement

There's no mention of a fine in the settlement, but that doesn't mean Uber is off the hook. In addition to being barred from misrepresenting privacy and security, it'll have to implement a "comprehensive privacy program" and undergo third-party privacy audits every 2 years for the next 20 years. That's par for the course as far as FTC settlements go, but it's a long time in Uber terms -- the company may have fulfilled its driverless car ambitions by the time the audits are over.

In a statement, Uber tells us that it welcomes the end of the investigation and sees this as an "opportunity" to prove that it has turned a corner. You can read the full statement below.

The settlement comes right as Uber is in the midst of trying to fix a toxic corporate culture that many blame for Uber's lax approach to privacy. Uber recently ousted CEO Travis Kalanick, who was frequently blamed for the company's tendency to test (and sometimes break) legal boundaries. Other executives accused of dodgy behavior have also left the company. The FTC-mandated reforms could still be helpful, but Uber may be better prepared to implement them than it was just months earlier.