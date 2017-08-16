Apple starts removing Apple Pay from white nationalist sites

Apple Pay guidelines state users may not incorporate the transaction system into a website that "promotes hate, violence, or intolerance based on race, age, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation."

Apple isn't the only tech company taking another look at its clientele this week. After a protest against neo-Nazis turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, Google, GoDaddy, Spotify, Discord, GoFundMe and PayPal all took steps to shut down white supremacist outlets, including notorious neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer. Twitter even suspended an account that provided updates for the site.