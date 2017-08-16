Meet Jon Hamm's latest character in AR before the movie debuts

You can add Jon Hamm's Walter to the Holo augmented reality app and then place the dapper little guy anywhere you want to aim your camera. As with the other "holograms" that come with Hol, you can move him around on your phone's screen and even rotate them, thanks to the full volume 3D capture technology. Each of the figures in the Holo app, including Hamm's Walter, move and speak, too; you can make your own little video with them right in the app. Movie tie-ins with VR and AR aren't anything new, of course, with movies like Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049 and Spider-Man: Homecoming (which also had its own Holo entry) all getting the modern technology equivalent of a toy off of a kids' menu.