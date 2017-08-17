AT&T offers new DirecTV Now customers a free Apple TV, again

As in the past, the deal is only available to customers willing to pre-pay for three months of service. However, this time round there's a catch: The offer is not available online, or via the DirecTV Now app. Instead, the best bet for those of you who don't like exercise is to grab it by calling the carrier. Or, you can trek to an AT&T retail store.

The cheapest DirecTV Now package will set you back $35 per month (for that you get more than 60 live and on-demand channels). Multiply that by three (for the pre-pay), and your grand total comes to $105. Therefore, even if you decide to cancel, you'll still save $44 on the price of an Apple TV (which costs $149).

There's not much else of note in the small print, but you can take a gander at the full details on AT&T's website. If you're still on the fence about the streaming service, you should know that it's about to get a major revamp. New features in the pipeline include cloud DVR and an overhauled interface. It's also adding more channels to its growing line-up, including CBS, Showtime, and The CW.