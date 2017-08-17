EE TV gets voice controls thanks to Amazon’s Alexa

For EE, it's a neat trick. Amazon has long touted Alexa as a key part of its Fire TV and Fire TV stick, however those devices are for on-demand apps only. EE TV is designed to be a single solution for people who still like to tune in to live programming. Alexa, then, could be a valuable addition for people who are struggling to juggle both DVR recordings and VOD libraries. The problem, at least for now, is that the service requires an Echo speaker — with Amazon's Fire TV, you get a purpose-built remote in the box.

Amazon, of course, only cares about expanding the Alexa ecosystem. The company wants its voice-controlled assistant to be everywhere — smartphones, speakers, even washing machines. That proliferation will naturally expand the platform's user base and encourage third-party developers to create new "skills," which in turn will increase Alexa's functionality and encourage people to buy more Alexa-powered products. It's a smart strategy, and one that Google, Apple, Samsung and others have struggled to react to. The question, of course, is whether this will move EE TV units — probably not, but it's a nice gesture for Echo speaker owners.