Electric Jukebox has a new music streaming karaoke machine

At first blush, it's an expensive proposition. But Electric Jukebox is bullish about the quality of its library and the pricing, which is cheaper than a 12-month Apple Music subscription. The difference, of course, is that your Roxi library is locked to a single device — you can't listen to those same tunes on your smartphone or PC. Instead, you're getting a living room experience that promotes party-play and karaoke shenanigans. There's a "Sing with the Stars" mode that let's you rock out to iconic anthems, a "Name that Tune" trivia game, and access to global radio stations.

To sweeten the deal, there's a "Sound Machine" mode that will fill the room with relaxing yoga and meditation melodies, as well as a photo feature that puts your favourite Facebook albums on the TV. As before, it's all backed up with a raft of celebrity endorsements that include Sheryl Crow, Robbie Williams, Alicia Dixon and Stephen Fry. On the business side, Electric Jukebox has raised $14 million (£10.8 million) and plans to IPO later this year. The company is certainly confident, though we're skeptical about the product and how its pricing will be received by the public.