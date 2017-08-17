The Morning After: Thursday, August 17th 2017

Stop trying to make #Bothie happen.With the Nokia 8, its first Android flagship, the company got a lot right

Eight months since it started making Android phones in the Nokia name, it's revealing a big-screened flagship to go up against the Galaxy S8s and iPhones that dominate the smartphone world. As soon as you see the copper-finished Nokia 8, you'll probably agree it's a gorgeous device, as ever. It also offers plenty of camera tricks, again, and it's aimed at young creative types, yet again. But if the plan is to succeed, what is Nokia to do differently this time? And have you heard of the 'bothie'?

The site set up shop on the dark web, as well.

Neo-Nazi website 'Daily Stormer' briefly resurfaces with Russian domain

After being rejected by both GoDaddy and Google, neo-Nazi publication the Daily Stormer resurfaced with a Russian domain extension. As Vox reports, Stormer's efforts to secure a Chinese hosting service (DailyStormer.wang) were cut short, so it turned to the dark web and then the mainstream internet. A Whois report states that the hosting company is CloudFlare and the IP location is in Arizona. But, the site isn't online: Cloudflare has terminated its contract with the Daily Stormer, which may be why the site is currently offline. Stormer is using its dark web site (.onion) to direct readers to the current URL. The text on the dark site promises that the publication will move to the TOR network should the new host take it down.

This time the fault lies not with evil hackers, but an HBO affiliate.

Yet another 'Game of Thrones' episode has leaked

When you have the world's most popular show, keeping a lid on new episodes is tough, apparently. After Game of Thrones' fourth episode hit torrent sites due to a leak from HBO partner Star India, episode six, due to air on August 20th, was accidentally released by HBO Nordic in Spain. It was pulled after an hour, but during that brief period, someone, of course, managed to copy the episode, and it quickly appeared on torrent sites and the infamous Freefolk Game of Thrones leak Reddit.

The company wants to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Apple sets $1 billion budget for original TV shows

Apple is finally putting its money where its mouth is, setting aside $1 billion to pursue the original programing agenda it's been making so much noise about in recent times. In June, the company poached Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg -- the TV execs behind Breaking Bad and The Crown -- from Sony, noting at the time that it "had exciting plans in store for customers."

"Alexa, I'm ready to walk."

Amazon's Alexa can now steer exoskeletons

Exoskeletons don't come cheap and they're not one size fits all, making them a daunting prospect for the average buyer. Now, researchers are using machine learning to make them more accessible for people with mobility issues. That's where Bionik Laboratories comes in. The startup is adding Amazon's Alexa to its Arke lower-body exoskeleton, allowing wearers to control it with their voice.

