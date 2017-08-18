BT Sport to stream its Saturday footy results show on Twitter

The Twitter tie-in kicks off this Saturday on @btsportscore, where pundits will begin reacting to results and news from around 2:45PM. It's more or less an informative, weekly advert meant to tempt you into paying for the full BT Sport package, of course; or, as BT puts it, "an opportunity to sample a slice of BT Sport's premium schedule."

Both BT and Sky have engaged in similar tactics before. Last year, BT broadcast both the Champions and Europa League finals on YouTube, while Sky tweeted goals and other highlights as they happened, as well as streaming its own footy results show on Facebook and YouTube. For BT, though, it's especially important to show non-subscribers what they're missing, having earlier this year made the previously free BT Sports channels a paid extra for BT TV customers.