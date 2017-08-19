'Mass Effect: Andromeda' won't get more single-player content

The company will talk about multiplayer add-ons, support and N7 Day (November 7th)in the "coming weeks."

While the decision against DLC wasn't a spur-of-the-moment choice (EA previously shot down a rumor that it had cancelled extra content), the halt to single-player patches says a lot about the state of Andromeda. BioWare and EA aren't happy with the game, and they aren't about to sink more time into the solo side of it. That doesn't mean Mass Effect on its way out, though. While BioWare is shy about what will happen next (it only "hope[s] to see you again in the Mass Effect universe), the franchise's Casey Hudson is returning. That, to us, suggests that BioWare wants to do whatever it takes to restore the series' good name.