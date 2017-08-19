Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be out as soon as September 15th

If you're ready to take a chance on the latest Note 8 -- and your bank account is ready to take the hit -- you may want to reserve one instead of waiting for it to come out. Blass said pre-orders will come with either a 256GB microSD card and a wireless charger or Samsung's cute Gear 360 camera. It's unclear what extras other countries and territories are getting, but Blass revealed that Samsung will bundle European pre-orders with the DeX dock instead. That's the same dock the company released with the Galaxy S8 that can turn your phone into a computer.

Back in late July, evleaks also tweeted out full renders of the device in black and gold, which can give you an idea of what the phone and its dual camera could look like. We can also likely expect a smaller battery than the Note 7's to prevent the same fiery fiasco. You'll only have a few more days to find out what makes the phone special anyway... and just a day longer to reserve one for yourself.

CORRECTION: the options are as follows



1. 256GB card + wireless charger

2. 360 cam



Sorry for the confusion. https://t.co/Db42n4kVCf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017