Google may be readying its own smart headphones

Google might be planning a foil to smarter-than-usual headphones like Apple's AirPods or the Bragi Dash line. After some sleuthing inside the Google app, the team at 9to5Google has found references to headphones that would use Google Assistant to augment the usual physical controls. Nicknamed Bisto, they would let you hear and reply to notifications using your voice -- you wouldn't have to reach for your phone to punch out a reply. Other details are scarce, but a mention of a Google Assistant button on a left earcup suggests these are over-ears (possibly wireless) instead of earbuds.
As for release details? Those are also up in the air. Given the timing, though, it wouldn't be shocking if Google had Bisto ready for its now-customary fall hardware event, which could include new Pixel phones, a reborn Chromebook Pixel and an entry-level Home speaker. An Assistant-powered set of cans definitely makes sense. Google is betting big on AI, and that means making AI technology available wherever possible.