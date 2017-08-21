The Morning After: Monday, August 21st 2017

There are Xbox One S 'Shadow of War' bundles for the rest of us.

Pre-order Xbox One X in a limited Project Scorpio Edition

The rumors were true. Microsoft is marking the launch of the Xbox One X by starting pre-orders for a limited Project Scorpio Edition for the console. It'll cost the same $499 as the standard model, but this is more than a rehash of the Day One system that commemorated the Xbox One launch in 2013. On top of Project Scorpio lettering on the console and controller, the machine gets a "sophisticated and dynamic" pattern and an exclusive vertical stand to flaunt your early-adopter status.

An anti-piracy org also plans to sue individuals who still download illegal copies later this year.

Australian courts order ISPs to block 59 pirate websites

Australian authorities will make it much harder to keep up with the latest on Game of Thrones. They're expected to crack down hard in the next couple of weeks on dozens of pirate websites that serve unauthorized movies and TV shows. That's because federal courts down under have handed down rulings for two separate cases, both ordering major telcoms and internet service providers (ISPs) to block a total of 59 websites and 127 domains. It's a huge number to block in one go, but it might actually help mitigate piracy in the country.

Long car is long.

Mercedes uses Art Deco inspiration for electric-car concept

Luxury vehicles of the 1930's, the Art Deco era, were nearly aircraft-carrier-long and dominated by seemingly never-ending clean lines. So it's no surprise that the 30's-inspired Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is over six meters long (about 20 feet) and has a single line that runs the length of the vehicle. Hell, the back of the car is inspired by yachts and called a boat tail. In other words, it's going impossible to find parking.

