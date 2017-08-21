'The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs' promises biggest-ever pets expansion

A fan-favourite DLC -- that's been around (in one form or another) from the start of the series -- the update will be even bigger this time round. Unfortunately, as the title suggests, you can only give life to felines and canines. (Alas, you can't go all Ross from Friends and adopt a monkey, or bring home an elephant like Bart Simpson.)

Still, there are plenty of customization options for those who enjoy indulging their omnipotent tendencies. The revamped "create a pet" tool lets you choose from a wide variety of cat and dog breeds. Or, you can play Victor Frankenstein by piling breed upon breed to conjure something truly ungodly. You'll also be able to customize your pets' furry coats with spots, stripes, and all sorts of zany patterns. This is the same game that lets you create an evil blue astronaut that loves to bake -- so, be as insane as you want. And (for all the Paris Hilton wannabes) you'll even get to dress your pet in outfits and accessories.

Just like your human Sims, the digital cats and dogs will develop unique personality traits as you care for, train, and play games with them. The DLC will also introduce a new coastal area to the game, dubbed Brindleton Bay. Here, you'll be able to take your furry friend for a stroll and strike up (romantic) friendships with other pet-lovers (just like a Diane Lane rom-com). Those of you with a real passion for animals will likely take to the new veterinarian business, which lets you build and staff your very-own clinic.

The cuddly expansion pack arrives on November 10 on PC and Mac.