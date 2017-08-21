Walmart is slowly expanding its Uber-powered grocery delivery

The process is pretty simple, which is what you want when you're grabbing groceries online. You can order online on your desktop or mobile browser, place an order and then arrange a time for delivery. Then Walmart's "personal shoppers" grab your items, scan them and request an Uber delivery car to come get it from the local Walmart store.

Walmart is testing various ways to get your groceries to you, including deliveries by actual Walmart associates and Walmart trucks and drivers. Still, these are only the third and fourth cities that Walmart has moved into with Uber delivery. That's a seriously slow roll out, especially as compared to the faster pace shown by Amazon, Target and other retailers.