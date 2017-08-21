Walmart is slowly expanding its Uber-powered grocery delivery

Walmart has been testing a grocery delivery service since 2013, when it expanded from San Francisco and San Jose to the Denver market. It's been using ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to deliver the goods since last year, in Denver and Phoenix. The company is now expanding the delivery service to two new cities: Customers in Dallas or Orlando can now order groceries from Walmart.com and have them delivered via an Uber ride.
The process is pretty simple, which is what you want when you're grabbing groceries online. You can order online on your desktop or mobile browser, place an order and then arrange a time for delivery. Then Walmart's "personal shoppers" grab your items, scan them and request an Uber delivery car to come get it from the local Walmart store.
Walmart is testing various ways to get your groceries to you, including deliveries by actual Walmart associates and Walmart trucks and drivers. Still, these are only the third and fourth cities that Walmart has moved into with Uber delivery. That's a seriously slow roll out, especially as compared to the faster pace shown by Amazon, Target and other retailers.