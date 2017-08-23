The Galaxy Note 8 vs. the competition: More than just a stylus

With phone screens getting bigger and bigger, the Galaxy Note doesn't quite stand out the way it used to. The Note 8's 6.3-inch screen is only a tad larger than the 6.2 inches boasted by the Galaxy S8+, and both devices share the same Snapdragon 835 processor. Still, the Note 8 has a few things to set itself apart, including a new dual camera setup like the one on the soon-to-replaced iPhone 7 Plus. Check out the table below to see what Samsung's latest large-screen handset is packing under the hood versus other notable flagships, and check back for our full review of the Galaxy Note 8 in a few weeks.
|Galaxy Note 8
|Galaxy S8+
|HTC U11
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Pricing
|Starts at $930 (off-contract)
|$675 (off-contract)
|$649, $729 (off-contract)
|$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches)
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches)
|153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm (6.06 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195g (6.9 ounces)
|173g (6.1 ounces)
|169g (5.96 ounces)
|188g (6.63 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.3 inches (160.02mm)
|6.2 inches (158.1mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (521ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (529 ppi)
|2,560 x 1,440 (534ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD Super LCD 5
|Retina HD
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,000mAh
|2,900mAh
|Internal storage
|64/125/256GB
|64GB
|64/128GB
|32/128/256GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.7 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|12MP, f/1.7
|12MP, f/1.7, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.8 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.8 (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP
|16MP, f/2.0
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v4.2
|v4.2
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A10 Fusion
|CPU
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.45GHz octa-core
|2.34GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|4/6GB
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|iOS 10
|Notable features
|Iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
|Iris scanning, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, USB Type-C
|Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified, USB Type-C
|Touch ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector