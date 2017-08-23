Show More Results

The Galaxy Note 8 vs. the Note 7: What's changed?

Does Samsung's new big-screen device have what it takes to redeem the Note brand?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
59m ago in Mobile
Last year the Galaxy Note 7 was actually one of our favorite phones until it started exploding, so we're happy to see Samsung's line of large-screen-with-stylus handsets make its return today with the Note 8. While it would have been easy enough to simply change out the battery and call it a new model, there are a few other changes worth noting. That includes the dual camera, which we've never seen in a Samsung phone before, and the Note now comes packed with AI assistant Bixby. While we certainly hope you turned in your Note 7 during the recall, check out our chart below to see what upgrades await if you pick up a Note 8 when it comes out, as well as if this new phone has the potential to become one of our faves of 2017.

Galaxy Note 8 Galaxy Note 7
Pricing Varies by carrier, starts at $930 Varies by carrier, starts at $850 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches) 153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm (6.04 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 195g (6.9 ounces) 169g (5.96 ounces)
Screen size 6.3 inches (160.02mm) 5.7 inches (144.78mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (521ppi) 2,560 x 1,440 (515ppi)
Screen type Quad HD Super AMOLED Quad HD Super AMOLED
Battery 3,300mAh 3,500mAh
Internal storage 64/128/256GB 64GB
External storage microSD microSD
Rear camera Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.7 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)		 12MP, f/1.7, 1.4µm pixel size
Front-facing camera 8MP, f/1.7 5MP, f/1.7
Video capture 4K 4K
NFC Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v4.2
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
CPU 2.35GHz quad-core 2.15GHz quad-core
GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 530
RAM 6GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 6.0
Notable features Iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, USB Type-C Iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, USB Type-C

