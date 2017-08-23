The Galaxy Note 8 vs. the Note 7: What's changed?

Last year the Galaxy Note 7 was actually one of our favorite phones until it started exploding, so we're happy to see Samsung's line of large-screen-with-stylus handsets make its return today with the Note 8. While it would have been easy enough to simply change out the battery and call it a new model, there are a few other changes worth noting. That includes the dual camera, which we've never seen in a Samsung phone before, and the Note now comes packed with AI assistant Bixby. While we certainly hope you turned in your Note 7 during the recall, check out our chart below to see what upgrades await if you pick up a Note 8 when it comes out, as well as if this new phone has the potential to become one of our faves of 2017.
|Galaxy Note 8
|Galaxy Note 7
|Pricing
|Varies by carrier, starts at $930
|Varies by carrier, starts at $850 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches)
|153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm (6.04 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195g (6.9 ounces)
|169g (5.96 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.3 inches (160.02mm)
|5.7 inches (144.78mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (521ppi)
|2,560 x 1,440 (515ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD Super AMOLED
|Quad HD Super AMOLED
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,500mAh
|Internal storage
|64/128/256GB
|64GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.7 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|12MP, f/1.7, 1.4µm pixel size
|Front-facing camera
|8MP, f/1.7
|5MP, f/1.7
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v4.2
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|CPU
|2.35GHz quad-core
|2.15GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 530
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 6.0
|Notable features
|Iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, USB Type-C
|Iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, USB Type-C