Uber grows in spite of scandals, but keeps bleeding cash

Notably, Uber doesn't have to offer these numbers as a privately held company -- it's doing so in hopes of preparing itself for an eventual public stock offering.

The figures suggest that Uber is gradually reining in its costs, and it remains to be seen how both the ouster of Travis Kalanick and numerous policy reforms affect its finances in the long run. However, time is running out for the company unless it can find another big investor. Uber's cash stockpile shrank from $7.2 billion at the end of the first quarter to $6.6 billion this latest quarter. Needless to say, it can't afford to lose money at this rate for very long. Whoever the next CEO may be will have to turn things around quickly, whether it's trimming costs or getting another lifeline from financial backers.