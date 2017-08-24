UK government’s fitness app champions daily ten-minute walks

The idea is to get app users to incorporate 10 minute brisk walks into their day. PHE says that it's the first app to measure how many chunks of ten minutes -- known as Active 10s -- are achieved each day. Should the user manage at least one active walk, the app can help them set additional goals that will build towards the 150 minutes a week of exercise recommended by the UK's Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

One in every six UK deaths can be attributed to inactivity, which ultimately costs the NHS over £900 million each year. With evidence suggesting that at least one brisk 10 minute walk a day reduces the risk of early death by 15%, the organisation is keen to reduce the costs associated with diabetes, cancer, heart disease and strokes. Plus, there's the added bonus that exercise can help improve mental health.

Sure, there are plenty of apps that promote an active lifestyle, but Active 10 has been endorsed by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). Already, GPs across the country are recommending it to their own patients as a tool to help them manage their existing ailments. With additional pressure from the government to better manage its finances, the NHS is embracing a digital strategy to keep people out of its practices and hospitals.