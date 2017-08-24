UK government’s fitness app champions daily ten-minute walks

The NHS knows that when it comes to health, investment in preventative programmes can sometimes be more cost-effective than actual treatment. That's why the organisation has begun exploring a scheme that will reward members of the public with discounts on shopping, fitness gear and gym memberships if they demonstrate a more active lifestyle via an app.
Members of the public don't have many official apps from which to choose from, but today Public Health England (PHS) announced the launch of "Active 10," an app that seeks to get the "6.3 million adults who do not currently manage a brisk 10 minute walk per month" up and out of the house.