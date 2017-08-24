Stadium’s 24/7 sports stream is live on Twitter

The stream will air live and on-demand games and events as well as classic games and original studio programming. Three studio shows -- Inside the League, Campus Insiders and The Rally -- are scheduled to air Monday through Friday. Along with Twitter, viewers will also be able to catch the stream through Stadium's website and Pluto TV.

Stadium, which just announced a deal with Facebook to livestream college football games through its Facebook page, is also reportedly working on a subscription service that would give viewers access to an additional 500 exclusive games and events, on demand videos and commercial-free, re-aired Stadium TV content. The service, Stadium Plus, will cost $5 per month. The company is also gearing up for its over-the-air sports network that's set to launch next month.

You can start watching Stadium's livestream through Twitter now, but it's only available to US users.