Samsung hints that another 360-degree camera is in the works

The Gear 360 camera only reached shelves a few months ago, but that might not stop Samsung from readying a quick follow-up. The tech giant has quietly applied for a trademark on "360 Round," hinting at the possibility of another VR camera in the works. There aren't any obvious clues about the hardware's features, but its familiar-sounding RM-R260 model number (the 360 is the RM-R210) suggests that it's very much a sibling to the Gear 360. The "Round" badging also hints it might be a more compact, strictly spherical device versus the Gear 360's eyestalk shape, but it's hard to say for sure.