Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung hints that another 360-degree camera is in the works

A trademark suggests the next VR camera could be smaller and... rounder.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago in Cameras
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The Gear 360 camera only reached shelves a few months ago, but that might not stop Samsung from readying a quick follow-up. The tech giant has quietly applied for a trademark on "360 Round," hinting at the possibility of another VR camera in the works. There aren't any obvious clues about the hardware's features, but its familiar-sounding RM-R260 model number (the 360 is the RM-R210) suggests that it's very much a sibling to the Gear 360. The "Round" badging also hints it might be a more compact, strictly spherical device versus the Gear 360's eyestalk shape, but it's hard to say for sure.

The bigger question: assuming the 360 Round is a tangible product, when does it arrive? This week's IFA trade show would make sense for a debut, since it's where Samsung is expected to unveil mobile-friendly accessories like a new Gear smartwatch and the Gear Fit 2 Pro. However, that's assuming that Samsung is filing for a trademark with the camera basically ready to ship. Companies sometimes file for trademarks months in advance, so it's possible that you might not see the 360 Round until 2018 -- if it shows up in the first place.

