Uber drivers can now share their location with friends and family

Uber is also targeting passengers outside the US with a new identification check. In regions where electronic payments aren't as common, riders will now be able to verify their identity using their Facebook account.

Along with a bunch of newly announced insurance options, the location-sharing update is the latest aimed at Uber's workforce. It comes on the heels of perks, such as tips (and ways for drivers to earn some extra cash from your forgetfulness).

Uber's incoming CEO has a pile-up of issues to solve, including the company's problematic corporate culture and inability to make a profit. But, just as important will be his relationship with employees behind the wheel. For proof, look no further than his predecessor Travis Kalanick's infamous bust-up with an Uber driver over fare concerns. The leaked video of the altercation did little for the then-CEO's flagging reputation. They may be small, but safety-oriented updates are just one of the ways the new Uber chief could keep drivers happy.