House cancels net neutrality hearing after companies don't commit

The September 7th meeting to discuss the future of net neutrality in Washington, D.C. has been cancelled. Why? Alphabet, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, Facebook, Netflix and Verizon executives wouldn't commit to attending, according to Reuters. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed to extend the deadline in hopes that company heads would attend. The reality is that in private, the companies have been apparently reticent to sign any sort of permanent rules under the current administration.
For example, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has called net neutrality a "mistake" in the past, and believes that the internet shouldn't be classified as a utility.
Apple recently came out swinging for "strong, enforceable internet protections."
"Our deep respect for our customers' security, privacy and control over personal information extends to our customers' broadband connectivity choices," it said in a comment. "We work hard to build great products, and what consumers do with those tools is up to them -- not Apple and not broadband providers."
How Congress will proceed from here is anyone's guess, but if the current sentiment stands, it could lead to a repeal of 2015's ruling.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.