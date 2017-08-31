House cancels net neutrality hearing after companies don't commit

For example, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has called net neutrality a "mistake" in the past, and believes that the internet shouldn't be classified as a utility.

Apple recently came out swinging for "strong, enforceable internet protections."

"Our deep respect for our customers' security, privacy and control over personal information extends to our customers' broadband connectivity choices," it said in a comment. "We work hard to build great products, and what consumers do with those tools is up to them -- not Apple and not broadband providers."

How Congress will proceed from here is anyone's guess, but if the current sentiment stands, it could lead to a repeal of 2015's ruling.