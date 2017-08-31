Logitech’s MX speakers have motion-activated controls

Among Logitech's suite of releases this week comes MX Sound, billed as 'the first premium Bluetooth speaker for your desk'. An elegant design and quality audio output make them a nice addition to your workspace, but it's the features within that actually make them a really useful addition. Alongside the ol' 35mm jack, you can pair up to two devices via Bluetooth and seamlessly switch between them. Simply pause music on one device and hit play on the other for instant playback -- no fiddling around with settings. You won't forfeit sound from your PC either, so you can play audio through a Bluetooth-connected device without missing alerts and chimes from your desktop.