Sony's Xperia Ear Open Style is its most promising concept yet

As was the case with the previous Xperia Ear model, the new version supports Sony's underwhelming Agent virtual assistant and others like Google's own and Apple's Siri. The company doesn't seem to have a clear strategy here, but it's worth noting it just announced a smart speaker with Google Assistant. Naturally, the Open Style earbuds comes with a stylish, compact charging case. Sony says that companion device can give you about a 12-hour charge, compared to the up to four expected out of the box. Additionally, the new earbuds' support for quick-charge tech means you can get two hours of listening out of a 12-minute charge.

Since this is a concept, there's no info on whether the Open Style Xperia Ear will ever make it to market, or how much it could cost. But we hope to spend more time with it, because it's definitely a lot more promising than the many Ear concepts that came before it.

Cherlynn Low contributed to this report.

