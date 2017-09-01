Show More Results

    Engadget Podcast Ep 40: This Is Your Night

    Google, Apple, Microsoft, and then Google and Apple again.
    Dana Wollman, @danawollman
    1h ago in Opinion
    Hello there! After a summer-long hiatus, The Engadget Podcast is back, starting with a five-episode run through the month of September. Because our usual host Terrence O'Brien is out on paternity leave ('grats, Terry!), you're stuck with yours truly and senior editor Chris Velazco as co-hosts. In this week's episode, we chat about Google's newly announced ARCore developer kit as well as highlights from IFA, which is going on this week in Berlin. (Hint: Google Assistant is everywhere at the show.) Enjoy, and if you're wondering about the song in this week's title, well, let's just say there was an earworm going around the studio as we hit record. Many thanks to our audio engineer, who edited out any singing.

