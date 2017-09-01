Engadget Podcast Ep 40: This Is Your Night

Hello there! After a summer-long hiatus, The Engadget Podcast is back, starting with a five-episode run through the month of September. Because our usual host Terrence O'Brien is out on paternity leave ('grats, Terry!), you're stuck with yours truly and senior editor Chris Velazco as co-hosts. In this week's episode, we chat about Google's newly announced ARCore developer kit as well as highlights from IFA, which is going on this week in Berlin. (Hint: Google Assistant is everywhere at the show.) Enjoy, and if you're wondering about the song in this week's title, well, let's just say there was an earworm going around the studio as we hit record. Many thanks to our audio engineer, who edited out any singing.
Relevant links:
- Google unveils ARCore, its answer to Apple's ARKit
- Alexa and Cortana will soon work together
- Google Assistant is coming to more speakers and appliances
- Sony's smart speaker gives Google Assistant a more capable home
- We're live from IFA 2017 in Berlin!
