Samsung's 43-inch Frame TV is like a fancy art piece for your wall

When Samsung announced The Frame TV earlier this year, it quickly became a product of interest for people with minimalist taste. That's because it's essentially designed to double as an art piece, and its aesthetics can easily blend in with any paintings you may have on your wall. It launched in June in both 55- and 65-inch size, but at IFA 2017, Samsung unveiled a new 43-inch model. This may be a good option for those of you who, maybe, liked the looks of the TV but would prefer it in a smaller size.
Naturally, as you might expect from a TV in 2017, the Frame features a 4K screen and smart apps. Where the device stands out though, aside from the design, is with the Samsung Collection, a library of 1,000 pieces of art work that you can set as your background when you're not using it in TV mode. As part of yesterday's announcement in Berlin, Samsung also revealed that it will soon be adding exclusive content from Spain's Prado museum.
The Frame is only the latest in experimental television designs for Samsung. If you recall, the company last year introduced the Serif TV, which looks more like piece of furniture than an actual TV. Perhaps in the near future we'll get one that blends in with our floor, couch or... something else in our home.
Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't said how much The Frame TV is or when it'll hit stores, but don't expect it to be cheap. The 55- and 65-inch versions, for context, are priced respectively at $2,000 and $2,800.
