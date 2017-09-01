Samsung's 43-inch Frame TV is like a fancy art piece for your wall

The Frame is only the latest in experimental television designs for Samsung. If you recall, the company last year introduced the Serif TV, which looks more like piece of furniture than an actual TV. Perhaps in the near future we'll get one that blends in with our floor, couch or... something else in our home.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't said how much The Frame TV is or when it'll hit stores, but don't expect it to be cheap. The 55- and 65-inch versions, for context, are priced respectively at $2,000 and $2,800.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!