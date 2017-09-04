Show More Results

Samsung's second dual-camera phone is much more affordable

The J7+ is now available for pre-order... in Thailand.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
37m ago in Mobile
Samsung

Samsung has revealed its second dual-camera phone, and while it's not exactly a budget device, it's definitely more affordable than its first one. The Korean conglomerate's Thai website has officially launched the Galaxy J7+, which has one 13-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and one 5-megapixel f/1.9 sensor on its rear. That dual rear camera is also complemented by an impressive front-facing 16-megapixel sensor for HD selfies, videos and some quality livestreaming.

Its dual camera is definitely the phone's star offering -- its other features are pretty standard for a mid-range device. The J7+ is powered by a 2.4GHz octacore MediaTek Helio P20 processor and has 4G LTE, WiFi, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of (expandable) storage, a 5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display and a USB Type-C port. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like it has swappable battery like the J7 does. The J7+ is now available for pre-order in Thailand for around $390, which is considerably more than the J7. It's not clear if it's making its way to the US, but if it is, let's hope it's better than its basic sibling.

