Samsung's second dual-camera phone is much more affordable

Its dual camera is definitely the phone's star offering -- its other features are pretty standard for a mid-range device. The J7+ is powered by a 2.4GHz octacore MediaTek Helio P20 processor and has 4G LTE, WiFi, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of (expandable) storage, a 5.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display and a USB Type-C port. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like it has swappable battery like the J7 does. The J7+ is now available for pre-order in Thailand for around $390, which is considerably more than the J7. It's not clear if it's making its way to the US, but if it is, let's hope it's better than its basic sibling.