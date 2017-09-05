Lenovo will pay a $3.5 million fine for preinstalling adware on certain laptops

"As part of the settlement with the FTC, Lenovo is prohibited from misrepresenting any features of software preloaded on laptops that will inject advertising into consumers' internet browsing sessions or transmit sensitive consumer information to third parties," the trade group writes.

That's pretty clear cut, but the FTC has more stipulations in place too.

"The company must also get consumers' affirmative consent before pre-installing this type of software. In addition, the company is required for 20 years to implement a comprehensive software security program for most consumer software preloaded on its laptops. The security program will also be subject to third-party audits."

Despite coming to grips with the gravity of the situation at the time, Lenovo said today that it "disagrees with allegations contained in these complaints," but that it's happy to finally close the case over two years later.

Lenovo also said that it wasn't aware of any third parties exploiting the app to gain access.