Spotify's new head of podcasts and video ran Disney's Maker Studios

That didn't take long. Less than a week after Spotify lost its head of video and podcasting Tom Calderone, its snatched Disney's Courtney Holt for the job. As Variety notes, Holt led Maker Studios when the House of Mouse purchased it back in 2014, and became CEO a year later. Spotify confirmed the hiring to Engadget and said that he'll focus on expanding premium video offerings in addition to podcasts and other types of audio programming. This hire serves as evidence that the streaming service is taking another swing at pushing deeper into podcasts. Here's to hoping for more stuff like Traffic Jams, too.