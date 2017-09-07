All Jaguars will have electric drivetrains in 2020

As for the future, the Future-Type is Jaguar's vision of the year 2040 and beyond. It'll be completely autonomous, but is also drivable for when you're not stuck in traffic. The car will also feature the Sayer AI-powered steering wheel. Instead of the typical seating for four, the car is built with tandem seats so it can squeeze through traffic and into tight parking spaces.

Jaguar notes that in the future, cars will be shared instead of owned something we've heard from the industry for a while. It's that prediction that's had many an automaker invest in one way or another in "mobility."

Back down to reality, the company is preparing for the I-Pace -- which it showed off at the LA Auto Show last year -- to hit showrooms in 2018. The SUV is the company's first electric vehicle and judging from today's news, the start of a sea change in how the British automaker propels its cars.